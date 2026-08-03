Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Holdings Cut by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 58.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,270 shares of the company's stock after selling 117,104 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $20,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Vertiv Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Net Sales Rise Year over Year

Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Vertiv Holdings: The Market Is Selling The Wrong Number

Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Positive Sentiment: Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Why Vertiv Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Higher Guidance Supports My Strong Buy Rating

Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand.

Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its Vertiv price target from $414 to $358, while KeyCorp reduced its target from $360 to $325. Both firms retained favorable ratings, but the reductions reflect valuation or near-term execution concerns. Vertiv Price Target Cut by Citigroup

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT stock opened at $242.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.61. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company's revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VRT. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Vertiv from $418.00 to $337.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

About Vertiv

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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