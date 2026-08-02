Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock worth $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 27.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 877,990 shares of the construction company's stock worth $357,579,000 after buying an additional 188,048 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 619,145 shares of the construction company's stock worth $252,207,000 after buying an additional 43,259 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 45.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 483,864 shares of the construction company's stock worth $164,359,000 after buying an additional 151,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $596.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.83. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.02 and a 52 week high of $1,005.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $765.43 and a 200 day moving average of $576.37.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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