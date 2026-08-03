Verus Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 77.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,486 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $242.09 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $118.70 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The stock has a market cap of $92.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The business's revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 5.66%.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Vertiv Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Net Sales Rise Year over Year

Management raised its full-year 2026 guidance for revenue, adjusted operating profit, adjusted EPS, operating margin and free cash flow. Vertiv also reported adjusted EPS above expectations, supported by stronger margins and operating execution. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Vertiv Holdings: The Market Is Selling The Wrong Number

Analysts and commentators continue to cite Vertiv’s approximately $15 billion backlog, nearly 2.9-times book-to-bill ratio and expanding margins as evidence that AI data-center demand remains durable. Big Tech’s projected 2026 AI spending of more than $750 billion could further support orders for Vertiv’s power and cooling systems. Positive Sentiment: Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Why Vertiv Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

Several market observers view the stock as oversold after its sharp recent decline, while upward earnings-estimate revisions could help support a rebound. Technical analysts also suggested Friday’s reversal may continue. Positive Sentiment: Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Higher Guidance Supports My Strong Buy Rating

Despite lowering its price target, Citigroup maintained a Buy rating, and other analysts continue to see substantial upside based on Vertiv’s growth outlook. One Seeking Alpha contributor reiterated a Strong Buy rating and set a $398 target. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand.

Vertiv’s second-quarter revenue came in below expectations, although revenue still grew year over year and adjusted EPS exceeded consensus. The mixed result has left investors weighing near-term execution against longer-term AI demand. Negative Sentiment: Citigroup cut its Vertiv price target from $414 to $358, while KeyCorp reduced its target from $360 to $325. Both firms retained favorable ratings, but the reductions reflect valuation or near-term execution concerns. Vertiv Price Target Cut by Citigroup

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $414.00 to $358.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Vertiv from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $337.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here