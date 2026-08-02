Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Vale S.A. $VALE

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,925 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 68,198 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Vale were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,322,261 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,163,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,864,929 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 65,132,572 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $848,677,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Vale by 15.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,947,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $762,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 16.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,961,848 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $314,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,685,915 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,280 shares in the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Vale from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vale from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $16.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Vale had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 21.10%. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Vale

Here are the key news stories impacting Vale this week:

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vale, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vale wasn't on the list.

While Vale currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here