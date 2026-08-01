Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,699 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 6,405 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $13,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,179,321,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,858,288,000 after acquiring an additional 534,000 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $687.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $551.68 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The business's fifty day moving average is $715.63 and its 200-day moving average is $657.90.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.8135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%.

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Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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