Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired 15,857 shares of company stock worth $1,167,094 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $496.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on TSM

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $404.21 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $223.70 and a 1 year high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.27.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 50.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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