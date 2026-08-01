Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 4,704 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 502.3% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 85,982 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $7,961,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 103.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $2,408,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BA

Boeing Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of BA opened at $216.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 billion, a PE ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 1.21. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $219.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.92.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 346.82%. Boeing's revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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