Go Pro
→ Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture (From Altimetry) (Ad)tc pixel

Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Danaher logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vestor Capital cut its Danaher stake by 96.2% in the first quarter, selling 17,304 shares and retaining 677 shares worth approximately $128,000.
  • Danaher reported quarterly EPS of $1.94 versus the $1.85 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $6.26 billion, up 5.5% year over year and above estimates.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and a $228.91 price target, despite several recent target-price reductions.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 17,304 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Danaher were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $56,777,000 after acquiring an additional 186,584 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $4,477,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,495,287 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,029,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,169 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Danaher by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 674,373 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $154,377,000 after purchasing an additional 463,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Danaher by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 292,894 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $195.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The stock's fifty day moving average is $188.36 and its 200 day moving average is $195.66. Danaher Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $160.93 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Danaher's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Danaher's payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $212.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Danaher from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Danaher

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Danaher (NYSE:DHR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Danaher Right Now?

Before you consider Danaher, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Danaher wasn't on the list.

While Danaher currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran
From Banyan Hill Publishing (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
[URGENT] Mode Mobile terms changing Aug 14
From Mode Mobile (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines