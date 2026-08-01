Vestor Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 301,373 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in American Water Works were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWK. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 4,351,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $592,081,000 after buying an additional 179,127 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 64.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 22.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

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American Water Works Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of AWK opened at $134.47 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.04. The company has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.57 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. American Water Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Water Works from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $140.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

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