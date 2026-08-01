Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. $BP

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP - Free Report) by 96.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock after selling 64,324 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in BP were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. YANKCOM Partnership grew its position in BP by 1,068.3% in the fourth quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in BP during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in BP by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the oil and gas exploration company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key BP News

Here are the key news stories impacting BP this week:

Positive Sentiment: North Sea sale could improve capital allocation: BP has launched a process to sell its UK North Sea oil and gas business, potentially ending nearly 60 years of production in the basin. Management believes the assets would be better positioned under another owner, while proceeds could support debt reduction and investment in more profitable international projects. BP Puts Its North Sea Oil Business Up for Sale

BP has launched a process to sell its UK North Sea oil and gas business, potentially ending nearly 60 years of production in the basin. Management believes the assets would be better positioned under another owner, while proceeds could support debt reduction and investment in more profitable international projects. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring should lower costs: BP is reportedly cutting about 700 upstream positions globally, or roughly 8% of non-field staff, as part of its simplification and profitability drive. Lower overhead could support cash flow and earnings if execution is successful. BP Cuts 700 Jobs Globally in Upstream Business Restructuring

BP is reportedly cutting about 700 upstream positions globally, or roughly 8% of non-field staff, as part of its simplification and profitability drive. Lower overhead could support cash flow and earnings if execution is successful. Positive Sentiment: Production growth from Atlantis: BP began production from the Atlantis major facility expansion in the Gulf of Mexico. New wells are expected to increase reservoir pressure, recover additional oil and extend the field’s producing life, supporting near-term upstream volumes. BP Begins Production From Atlantis Major Facility Expansion Project

BP began production from the Atlantis major facility expansion in the Gulf of Mexico. New wells are expected to increase reservoir pressure, recover additional oil and extend the field’s producing life, supporting near-term upstream volumes. Positive Sentiment: Profit expectations remain supportive: Erste Group raised its FY2026 BP EPS estimate to $5.58 from $5.04. The broader consensus is higher at $5.76, indicating analysts continue to expect substantial earnings despite restructuring activity.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 BP EPS estimate to $5.58 from $5.04. The broader consensus is higher at $5.76, indicating analysts continue to expect substantial earnings despite restructuring activity. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings are the next catalyst: Analysts are refining expectations for the quarter ended June 2026, including revenue, EPS and operating metrics. The results will help investors assess whether BP’s higher-return strategy is translating into stronger performance. Countdown to BP Q2 Earnings

Analysts are refining expectations for the quarter ended June 2026, including revenue, EPS and operating metrics. The results will help investors assess whether BP’s higher-return strategy is translating into stronger performance. Negative Sentiment: North Sea withdrawal carries risks: Selling the UK business could be viewed as a retreat from BP’s home market and may crystallize losses or produce less cash than hoped. Higher windfall taxes, volatile energy markets and uncertainty over future UK drilling policy are key factors behind the decision.

BP Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $45.12 on Friday. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.64.

BP (NYSE:BP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.50 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.62%.BP's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised BP from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of BP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group raised shares of BP from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BP from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on BP

BP Company Profile

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world's largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company's core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

Further Reading

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