Vestor Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 13,966 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,994,189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,162,082 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,518,913,000 after buying an additional 3,009,884 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 23,276,071 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,325,512,000 after buying an additional 2,066,884 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 716.5% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,101,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $209,948,000 after buying an additional 1,844,095 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,140,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Barclays raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.96 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Charles Schwab's revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.27%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 6,952 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $709,312.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $208,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,216.98. This trade represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 363,848 shares of company stock valued at $37,874,706 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Earnings and growth remain key catalysts: Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Charles Schwab earnings, buybacks and dividends analysis

Schwab’s latest quarter produced EPS of $1.62 versus the $1.56 consensus, while revenue reached $7.07 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.90 billion and rising 20.9% year over year. The results support expectations for continued growth in brokerage, banking and wealth-management activity. Positive Sentiment: Buybacks and dividends support shareholder returns: Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Charles Schwab to buy back $20 billion of stock

Schwab reportedly plans to repurchase as much as $20 billion of stock, which could reduce the share count and boost future EPS. The company also confirmed a quarterly dividend of $0.32 per share, reinforcing the income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Analyst outlook is favorable: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels.

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $6.50 from $6.34, while multiple firms recently increased price targets. The consensus remains “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $119.94, above recent trading levels. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic positioning has mixed implications: Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Charles Schwab announces new Austin office

Schwab’s Austin-area office expansion may strengthen client service but is unlikely to materially affect near-term results. Its reported robo-adviser exit could lower costs and focus resources on core businesses, while potentially reducing appeal to younger digital investors. Schwab’s involvement in securities-tokenization initiatives also offers longer-term optionality, though the immediate financial impact is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales may temper enthusiasm: Chairman Walter Bettinger sold roughly $29.8 million of shares, while other executives sold millions more, including Dennis Howard’s $2.94 million transaction and Nigel Murtagh’s $3.43 million sale. The trades were made under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their bearish significance, but the scale may encourage profit-taking after SCHW’s advance. Charles Schwab insider selling

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

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