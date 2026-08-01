Vestor Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Vestor Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD - Free Report) by 99.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 247 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 219,834 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 197.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 281,861 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $79,498,000 after acquiring an additional 187,142 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 52.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $331.76.

View Our Latest Report on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $295.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company's 50-day moving average price is $289.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.69. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.11 and a fifty-two week high of $314.87. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,344.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a positive return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.Air Products and Chemicals's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.390-13.490 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $7.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Air Products and Chemicals's payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Air Products and Chemicals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Air Products and Chemicals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Air Products reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.47, above the roughly $3.34–$3.36 analyst consensus, as higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Air Products Reports Fiscal 2026 Third Quarter Results

Air Products reported fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $3.47, above the roughly $3.34–$3.36 analyst consensus, as higher on-site volumes, pricing and favorable currency effects supported results. Adjusted operating income reached $810 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39–$13.49 from its prior outlook and issued fourth-quarter guidance of $3.55–$3.65, both above consensus expectations. UBS lifted its price target to $336 while maintaining a neutral rating, and Mizuho raised its target to $355 with an outperform rating. Air Products Stock Surges After Strong Profit Growth, Raised Guidance

Management raised fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to $13.39–$13.49 from its prior outlook and issued fourth-quarter guidance of $3.55–$3.65, both above consensus expectations. UBS lifted its price target to $336 while maintaining a neutral rating, and Mizuho raised its target to $355 with an outperform rating. Neutral Sentiment: Air Products is reducing fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion and is refocusing its project portfolio after exiting the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona liquid-hydrogen facility and other smaller clean-energy projects. The company also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement tied to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Air Products Projects Fiscal 2026 EPS While Cutting Capital Expenditures

Air Products is reducing fiscal 2026 capital expenditures to approximately $3.5 billion and is refocusing its project portfolio after exiting the Louisiana Clean Energy Complex, an Arizona liquid-hydrogen facility and other smaller clean-energy projects. The company also finalized a renewable-ammonia marketing agreement tied to the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project. Negative Sentiment: Revenue of $3.16 billion missed the $3.20 billion estimate, despite increasing 4.6% year over year. More significantly, GAAP results showed a $6.47 loss per share and a $2.1 billion operating loss, driven by charges related to project and asset actions, creating a major headline risk and likely contributing to the stock’s decline after its initial earnings-related strength. Air Products Swings to Third-Quarter Loss After Project Exits

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is a global supplier of industrial gases and related equipment and services, headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The company produces and delivers atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon, as well as specialty and process gases used across a wide range of industrial applications. Air Products designs, builds and operates gas production facilities, merchant distribution networks and on-site gas systems for customers that require reliable, high-purity gases and integrated supply solutions.

The company's product and service portfolio includes packaged and bulk gas supply, pipeline distribution, on-site generation, gas handling and storage equipment, and engineered systems for gas liquefaction and purification.

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