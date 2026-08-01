Vestor Capital LLC Sells 141,195 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Vestor Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) by 99.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640 shares of the software company's stock after selling 141,195 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Autodesk were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Autodesk by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Autodesk Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of ADSK opened at $234.20 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $214.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.50 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 57.14% and a net margin of 19.49%.The company's revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith purchased 3,435 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janesh Moorjani acquired 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.67 per share, for a total transaction of $494,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 50,993 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,079,786.31. This trade represents a 5.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,644. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Autodesk from $383.00 to $369.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $312.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $323.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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