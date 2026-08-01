Vestor Capital LLC Sells 298,014 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 809 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 298,014 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 13.0% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on American Express from $322.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $385.00 to $382.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $372.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Key American Express News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $336.82 on Friday. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $288.34 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.77. The company has a market cap of $227.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

About American Express

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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