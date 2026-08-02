Vestor Capital LLC Sells 58,082 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

Vestor Capital LLC cut its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the company's stock after selling 58,082 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 34.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company's stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 329,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 94,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cloudflare by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,461 shares of the company's stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,383 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.28, for a total transaction of $12,953,268.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $33,117.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,485. This represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 549,770 shares of company stock valued at $124,090,448. 10.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.5%

NYSE:NET opened at $279.18 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.83 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,116.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 215.41 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $250.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 3.72%.The company had revenue of $639.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $262.00.

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Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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