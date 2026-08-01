Viasat Inc. $VSAT Stock Position Raised by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT - Free Report) by 390.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,317 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 533,608 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.49% of Viasat worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,845,100 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $85,338,000 after purchasing an additional 796,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viasat by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,789,539 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $219,346,000 after buying an additional 738,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viasat by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,854 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $115,266,000 after buying an additional 273,369 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Viasat by 2,821.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,222,981 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $111,065,000 after buying an additional 3,112,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 64.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,866,242 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $29,866,000 after buying an additional 1,128,338 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VSAT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Viasat in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $74.00 price target on Viasat and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $84.11.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Viasat

In other Viasat news, Director Theresa Wise sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $759,000. The trade was a 18.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Stenbit sold 528 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $46,881.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,106.38. The trade was a 42.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 442,803 shares of company stock valued at $28,944,520 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Viasat Stock Performance

Shares of VSAT opened at $76.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -265.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.34. Viasat Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Viasat had a positive return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts expect that Viasat Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc NASDAQ: VSAT provides high‐capacity satellite broadband and wireless communications services to consumer, commercial and government customers worldwide. The company designs and operates satellite systems and network infrastructure to deliver secure, high-speed connectivity across remote and underserved regions, as well as managed networking solutions for enterprises and public sector agencies.

Viasat's product offerings include residential and enterprise satellite internet services, in-flight connectivity for commercial airlines and business jets, and secure networking platforms tailored to defense and intelligence users.

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