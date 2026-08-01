VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,948,502 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 734,068 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.61% of VICI Properties worth $763,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $30.00 target price on VICI Properties in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VICI Properties

Trending Headlines about VICI Properties

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VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock opened at $26.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.65. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $34.01.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 67.50%.The company's revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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