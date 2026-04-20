VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI - Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,577,879 shares of the company's stock after selling 445,226 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $44,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $33.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of VICI Properties from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.28% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. VICI Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.420-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. VICI Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties NYSE: VICI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in experiential real estate, with a primary focus on gaming, hospitality and entertainment assets. The company acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of destination properties and leases those assets to operators under long-term agreements, generating rental income and partnering on property development and capital projects. VICI was formed in connection with the restructuring of Caesars Entertainment and has since grown through acquisitions and strategic transactions to expand its footprint in the gaming and leisure sector.

The company's portfolio is concentrated in major U.S.

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