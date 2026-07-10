Vicor Corporation $VICR Shares Bought by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 307.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,657 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc's holdings in Vicor were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,719,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vicor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.45% of the company's stock.

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Vicor Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of VICR stock opened at $277.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.79 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.09. Vicor Corporation has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $382.65.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Vicor's revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total transaction of $331,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,680. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D'amico sold 331 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.53, for a total transaction of $105,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,906. The trade was a 62.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 502,460 shares of company stock worth $145,214,062 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen cut Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Vicor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $408.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VICR

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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