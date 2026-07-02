Vicor Corporation $VICR Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR - Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,461 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 29,800 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC's holdings in Vicor were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Vicor by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 325 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Vicor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vicor this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Vicor to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vicor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Vicor from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Vicor to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $408.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vicor

Vicor Trading Down 7.8%

NASDAQ VICR opened at $350.21 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $299.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.61. Vicor Corporation has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $382.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 117.13 and a beta of 2.32.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $112.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 28.98%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vicor Corporation will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vicor

In other news, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.68, for a total transaction of $331,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $331,680. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.04, for a total value of $7,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 8,388,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,145,869,273.60. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 503,630 shares of company stock worth $142,197,891. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company's product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

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