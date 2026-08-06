Victoria's Secret & Co. $VSXY Stock Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,897 shares of the company's stock after selling 21,120 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Victoria's Secret & Co. worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 666.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VSXY shares. UBS Group cut Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $56.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $67.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria's Secret & Co. presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.70.

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Insider Activity at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $88,735,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,202,959 shares in the company, valued at $737,249,045.49. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,500,000 shares of company stock worth $212,353,716 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:VSXY opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.34. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.15 and a 1 year high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 3.11%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Free Report).

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