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Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Sold by Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 1, 2026
Viking logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Evolutionary Tree Capital Management cut its Viking Holdings stake by 26.3% in the first quarter, selling 9,645 shares and retaining 27,018 shares worth approximately $1.99 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with Viking carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $104.06; 98.84% of shares are owned by institutional investors.
  • Viking reported first-quarter revenue of $1.05 billion, up 17.5% year over year and ahead of estimates, while matching expectations with an EPS loss of $0.11.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Viking accounts for 3.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC's holdings in Viking were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000. Hiddenite Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,213,000. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Viking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Viking by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 956,147 shares of the company's stock worth $68,278,000 after buying an additional 269,274 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Viking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VIK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $95.00 price target on shares of Viking and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Viking from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viking from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viking presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIK

Insider Activity at Viking

In other news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of Viking stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $577,116.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,460,699. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166.

Viking News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $120 from $108 and upgraded Viking to “Buy,” implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The endorsement may support investor confidence and reflects a more favorable outlook for Viking’s earnings and growth. Benzinga
  • Positive Sentiment: Viking took delivery of the new European river ship Viking Dagur, adding capacity to its fleet and supporting future itinerary growth. Viking Takes Delivery of Viking Dagur in Europe
  • Positive Sentiment: Viking announced its first Chinese-language journeys for Northern Europe, expanding its addressable customer base and potentially improving demand from Chinese-speaking travelers. Viking First Chinese-Language Journeys for Northern Europe
  • Neutral Sentiment: A report about oral VK2735 entering Phase III development concerns Viking Therapeutics NASDAQ: VKTX, not Viking Holdings NYSE: VIK, and therefore should not affect VIK’s valuation. Viking Therapeutics VK2735 Development
  • Negative Sentiment: A Viking river ship ran aground on the Danube in Bulgaria amid unusually low water levels, and travelers were reportedly evacuated. Although the incident appears weather- or water-level-related, disruptions, customer compensation, and negative publicity could weigh modestly on near-term results and brand perception. Viking Ship Runs Aground in Europe

Viking Price Performance

Viking stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $55.55 and a 12 month high of $105.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Viking had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 149.40%. Viking's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Viking (NYSE:VIK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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