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Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $21.33 Million Position in onsemi $ON

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
onsemi logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its onsemi stake by 6.8% in the first quarter, selling 25,166 shares and leaving it with 344,454 shares valued at about $21.33 million. onsemi still makes up 2.4% of the fund’s portfolio.
  • onsemi reported better-than-expected Q1 results, posting EPS of $0.64 versus the $0.61 estimate and revenue of $1.51 billion versus $1.49 billion expected. Revenue rose 4.7% year over year, and the company guided Q2 2026 EPS to $0.65–$0.77.
  • Recent headlines around the stock are mixed: analysts have varied views, with a consensus rating of Hold, while news also highlighted potential upside from the Synaptics deal and Russell growth index inclusion, alongside an investor investigation that could create headline risk.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 25,166 shares during the period. onsemi accounts for 2.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of onsemi worth $21,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of onsemi by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Performance

ON traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $95.96. 6,035,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,406,922. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $134.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.51.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.46%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting onsemi

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on onsemi from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on onsemi from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of onsemi from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of onsemi from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on onsemi

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,011,042. The trade was a 9.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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