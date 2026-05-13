VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Buys 387,824 Shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al lifted its stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) by 106.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 751,624 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 387,824 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.25% of Zoom Communications worth $64,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,477,057 shares of the company's stock worth $699,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,327,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,623 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,645,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Zoom Communications by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,637,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,700,000 after acquiring an additional 763,779 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Argus raised Zoom Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $95.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $562,102.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 142,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,228,363.56. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $5,679,146.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 36,796 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,988,571.12. This represents a 65.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 144,329 shares of company stock worth $12,364,989 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $102.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $111.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.87.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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