VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.13% of Simon Property Group worth $78,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,969,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,694,610,000 after buying an additional 286,464 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,765,492 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,084,730,000 after purchasing an additional 312,995 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,384,133 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,573,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,508 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 634.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,370,089 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,383,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,344,170 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,002,940,000 after purchasing an additional 82,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SPG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Simon Property Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $205.00 price target on Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $201.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPG

Simon Property Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Simon Property Group this week:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $205.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.33. The business's 50-day moving average price is $195.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.66. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.44 and a 12 month high of $208.28.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 118.05% and a net margin of 70.60%.The company's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.100-13.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Simon Property Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.06%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc NYSE: SPG is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties. Its core business activities include acquisition, development, leasing and property management of regional malls, outlet centers and mixed‑use retail destinations. The company operates retail brands that include high‑profile regional shopping centers and the Premium Outlets platform, and it provides services such as tenant leasing, marketing, property operations and capital projects to optimize asset performance.

Simon's portfolio spans a broad mix of enclosed malls, open‑air centers, outlet properties and mixed‑use developments, and the company pursues redevelopment and repositioning to adapt properties to changing consumer and retail trends.

Further Reading

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