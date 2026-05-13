VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,370 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Lam Research were worth $99,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 36,274 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Lam Research by 590.7% in the third quarter. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,974,000 after acquiring an additional 50,933 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 262,544 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $34,417,000 after acquiring an additional 89,856 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 140,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $18,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 115.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LRCX. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Lam Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $291.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lam Research

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX stock opened at $289.24 on Wednesday. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $79.49 and a 52-week high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $361.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.81. The stock's 50 day moving average is $242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Lam Research to $375 from $350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling further upside as analysts see strong execution and demand momentum.

B. Riley raised its price target on Lam Research to $375 from $350 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling further upside as analysts see strong execution and demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Seaport Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $300 target, citing Lam Research’s favorable positioning as wafer fabrication investment strengthens.

Seaport Research initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $300 target, citing Lam Research’s favorable positioning as wafer fabrication investment strengthens. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Lam Research’s gross margin nearing 50%, with guidance implying about 50.5%, suggesting strong pricing power and efficient operations amid AI-related demand.

Multiple articles highlighted Lam Research’s gross margin nearing 50%, with guidance implying about 50.5%, suggesting strong pricing power and efficient operations amid AI-related demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around the memory-chip shortage noted that tighter supply is pushing customers to invest more in equipment and infrastructure, which could support orders for Lam Research tools.

Coverage around the memory-chip shortage noted that tighter supply is pushing customers to invest more in equipment and infrastructure, which could support orders for Lam Research tools. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary also pointed to rising AI infrastructure spending, advanced packaging demand, and foundry expansion as broader tailwinds for semiconductor equipment names like LRCX.

Recent commentary also pointed to rising AI infrastructure spending, advanced packaging demand, and foundry expansion as broader tailwinds for semiconductor equipment names like LRCX. Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research has also been featured in several valuation and “top stock” pieces, reinforcing positive sentiment but not adding new company-specific fundamentals.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 120,066 shares of company stock valued at $27,953,242 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report).

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