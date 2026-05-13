VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $113.76 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 161,386 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for 0.7% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $113,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 1,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,482 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts: Sign Up

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $766.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50-day moving average is $456.87 and its 200-day moving average is $360.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.93 and a 1 year high of $818.67.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $495.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MU

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at $227,643,978.78. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $45,458,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron announced it is shipping and sampling new high-capacity AI/data-center products, including the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD and 256GB DDR5 server modules, reinforcing its role as a key supplier to AI infrastructure. Article Title

Micron announced it is shipping and sampling new high-capacity AI/data-center products, including the 245TB Micron 6600 ION SSD and 256GB DDR5 server modules, reinforcing its role as a key supplier to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained bullish, with D.A. Davidson initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $1,000 price target, while other commentary highlighted strong AI memory demand, tight supply, and potential upside if pricing stays firm. Article Title

Analysts remained bullish, with D.A. Davidson initiating coverage with a Buy rating and a $1,000 price target, while other commentary highlighted strong AI memory demand, tight supply, and potential upside if pricing stays firm. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Micron as a major AI winner and a trending stock, but these pieces were largely commentary on valuation and momentum rather than new fundamental developments. Article Title

Several articles framed Micron as a major AI winner and a trending stock, but these pieces were largely commentary on valuation and momentum rather than new fundamental developments. Negative Sentiment: The biggest near-term headwind is profit-taking across the semiconductor memory sector, with reports saying Micron fell sharply alongside SanDisk and Western Digital as investors paused after an extended rally. Article Title

The biggest near-term headwind is profit-taking across the semiconductor memory sector, with reports saying Micron fell sharply alongside SanDisk and Western Digital as investors paused after an extended rally. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary also warned that the chip rally may be overheating, with concerns about valuation and “peak-cycle” risk after Micron’s rapid surge to record levels. Article Title

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Micron Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Micron Technology wasn't on the list.

While Micron Technology currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here