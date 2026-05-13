VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $45.65 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,011 shares of the life sciences company's stock after buying an additional 74,900 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.23% of Illumina worth $45,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Illumina by 17.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,690 shares of the life sciences company's stock worth $79,081,000 after buying an additional 124,246 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Illumina by 148.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 32,657 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $861,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $145.70 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $155.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a 200-day moving average of $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,386.24. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Patricia Leckman sold 2,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total transaction of $275,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,321 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,896,173.78. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Illumina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $131.06.

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Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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