VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Raises Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 98.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,573 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.20% of EMCOR Group worth $56,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Group LTD lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 170,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 43,077 shares of company stock worth $32,564,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $799.29.

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EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE EME opened at $925.23 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $450.68 and a 52 week high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $791.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $717.52.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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