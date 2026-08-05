Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH Stock Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 111.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 163,862 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 176,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 52,791 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 30,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VSH shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vishay Intertechnology currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $69.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3,880.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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