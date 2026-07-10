Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH Stock Position Lowered by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 81,629 shares during the period. Vishay Intertechnology makes up 4.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors' portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned 0.34% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $8,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,181,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,259,000 after purchasing an additional 247,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth about $986,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 413,745 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4,398.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.61. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.22%. Vishay Intertechnology's revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,000.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on VSH. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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