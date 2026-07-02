Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $6.38 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,187 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.8% of Vision Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 31.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 16.2% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 17,955 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 115,759 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $95.75 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings potential.

JPMorgan raised its price target on Disney to $140 and kept an overweight rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $6.88, above the Street’s $6.85 consensus, suggesting expectations are edging higher.

Analysts at Erste Group lifted FY2026 EPS estimates slightly to $6.88, above the Street’s $6.85 consensus, suggesting expectations are edging higher. Positive Sentiment: Disney-related news around new Disney+ content, D23 fan event programming, and park merchandise/events highlights ongoing engagement across streaming, parks, and consumer products.

Disney-related news around new Disney+ content, D23 fan event programming, and park merchandise/events highlights ongoing engagement across streaming, parks, and consumer products. Neutral Sentiment: Forbes highlighted Disney’s economic footprint across all 50 states, reinforcing the company’s scale and brand reach, but with limited immediate stock impact.

Forbes highlighted Disney’s economic footprint across all 50 states, reinforcing the company’s scale and brand reach, but with limited immediate stock impact. Neutral Sentiment: Disney announced or participated in several publicity-driven park and brand events, including an Air Force flyover at Walt Disney World and a military-family screening of Toy Story 5, which support brand visibility but are not material financial drivers.

Disney announced or participated in several publicity-driven park and brand events, including an Air Force flyover at Walt Disney World and a military-family screening of Toy Story 5, which support brand visibility but are not material financial drivers. Negative Sentiment: Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement in a streaming-related class action lawsuit, creating legal cost and headline risk for Article Title

Disney agreed to a $50 million settlement in a streaming-related class action lawsuit, creating legal cost and headline risk for Negative Sentiment: Reuters coverage of FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s comments about Disney keeps regulatory scrutiny in focus, especially for Disney’s media and broadcast operations.

Reuters coverage of FCC Chair Brendan Carr’s comments about Disney keeps regulatory scrutiny in focus, especially for Disney’s media and broadcast operations. Negative Sentiment: Disney shares also face broader pressure after recent declines, with investors still watching for a recovery in streaming profitability and park momentum.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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