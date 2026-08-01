Wabtec $WAB Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Free Report) by 58.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wabtec in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Wabtec by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabtec alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wabtec from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $303.00 price target on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $318.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $284.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $310.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WAB

Wabtec Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $291.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.72 and a 200-day moving average of $257.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Wabtec has a 1-year low of $184.26 and a 1-year high of $306.64.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 10.59%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.600-10.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wabtec's payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 7,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.27, for a total transaction of $2,124,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 19,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,731,918.31. This trade represents a 27.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,163 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total transaction of $303,612.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,391,541.62. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,834 shares of company stock valued at $4,833,958. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec's business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wabtec, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wabtec wasn't on the list.

While Wabtec currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here