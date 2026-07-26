Walleye Capital LLC Sells 52,943 Shares of CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its holdings in CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL - Free Report) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 52,943 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC's holdings in CorVel were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CorVel alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel during the third quarter worth $31,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CorVel by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in CorVel by 218.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 513 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRVL shares. Wall Street Zen raised CorVel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings raised CorVel from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CorVel

CorVel Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.98. CorVel Corp. has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $93.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $248.55 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other CorVel news, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,999 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $121,978.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,596.46. The trade was a 47.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $136,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,159.50. This trade represents a 24.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 13,249 shares of company stock valued at $807,126 in the last ninety days. 39.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation NASDAQ: CRVL is a technology-driven provider of workers' compensation, liability, and specialty risk management solutions. The company develops and deploys software and data analytics tools to streamline claims administration, medical cost containment, prescription drug management, and provider network access. CorVel's integrated platform connects employers, insurers, healthcare providers, and injured workers, aiming to improve outcomes and control costs through process automation and real-time decision support.

The company's product suite includes claims lifecycle management, bill review and negotiation, virtual care and telehealth services, pharmacy benefit management, and independent medical examinations (IMEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CorVel, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CorVel wasn't on the list.

While CorVel currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here