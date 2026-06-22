Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Bought by Audent Global Asset Management LLC

Audent Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 8,189.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,981 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 717,223 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 34.2% of Audent Global Asset Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its largest position. Audent Global Asset Management LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $80,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,458,529,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 188.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,663,172 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,199,907,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614,172 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,010,709 shares of the retailer's stock worth $11,426,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,848,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 439,957,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $49,015,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $117.18 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.23 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The stock's 50 day moving average is $124.61 and its 200-day moving average is $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $932.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,385 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total value of $165,964.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 633,784 shares in the company, valued at $75,946,336.72. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 11,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $1,308,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,203 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,300,550.91. This represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 117,246 shares of company stock valued at $14,493,147 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 8th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here