Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,531 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 32,438 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP's holdings in Walmart were worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Marmo Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the retailer's stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 15.0% during the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 10,638 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 215,468 shares of the retailer's stock worth $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP David W. Guggina sold 11,978 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,435,203.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,067 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,985,527.94. This trade represents a 8.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock worth $12,444,624. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $866.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $94.23 and a one year high of $135.15.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

See Also

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