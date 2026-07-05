Walter Public Investments Inc. Has $24.84 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Walter Public Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,513 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 20,514 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 5.9% of Walter Public Investments Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lipen Yuan purchased 1,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.19 per share, with a total value of $79,190.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $434.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $421.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.53. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.70 and a twelve month high of $479.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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