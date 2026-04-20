Warner Financial Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Warner Financial Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $10,469,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,910 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $29,986,000 after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $250.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.76 and a 200-day moving average of $225.14. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $165.29 and a one year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company's revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. TD Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total transaction of $554,900.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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