Waste Management, Inc. $WM Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM - Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,358 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 25,450 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waste Management from $273.00 to $268.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Waste Management from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of Waste Management from a "hold" rating to an "outperformer" rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WM

Waste Management Stock Down 1.0%

WM stock opened at $237.12 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.44. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $248.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Waste Management's payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc NYSE: WM is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

See Also

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