Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 63,611 Shares of Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Free Report) by 81.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,766 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 63,611 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.28% of Criteo worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 1,376.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,313 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 145.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 432,881 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,372,000 after buying an additional 256,227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 41.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,587 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,988 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $105,711,000 after buying an additional 82,134 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Criteo

In related news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $89,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 26,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,746. The trade was a 23.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Criteo from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $18.00 price target on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Criteo

Criteo Price Performance

CRTO stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $16.15 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $971.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64.

Criteo Profile

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Criteo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Criteo wasn't on the list.

While Criteo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here