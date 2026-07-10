Waterfront Wealth Inc. Grows Holdings in Criteo S.A. $CRTO

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO - Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,923 shares of the information services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 67,157 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.42% of Criteo worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Criteo by 1,376.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Criteo by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,446 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 142.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 808.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company's stock.

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Criteo Trading Up 1.4%

CRTO opened at $23.14 on Friday. Criteo S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $424.64 million for the quarter. Criteo had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Research analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 2,465 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,052.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 431,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,367,855.74. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Criteo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Criteo in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Criteo from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.44.

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About Criteo

Criteo is a global technology company specializing in digital performance advertising and commerce media solutions. The company provides a range of AI-driven ad products designed to help brands, retailers, and agencies deliver personalized promotional messages to consumers across web, mobile, and connected TV environments. By leveraging large-scale data analytics and machine learning algorithms, Criteo's platform optimizes the timing, placement, and creative of ads to drive engagement and conversions.

At the core of Criteo's offering is its dynamic retargeting solution, which enables advertisers to automatically generate and display personalized product recommendations based on user behavior.

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