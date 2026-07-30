Waverly Advisors LLC Acquires 11,413 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS - Free Report) by 1,283.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of OSI Systems worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 815 shares of the technology company's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $5,636,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 253,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,317,920.96. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

OSI Systems Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of OSIS opened at $214.02 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average is $253.03. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.27 and a fifty-two week high of $311.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.07. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $453.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.300-10.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OSIS. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on OSI Systems from $345.00 to $279.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded OSI Systems from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OSI Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $291.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on OSI Systems

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc NASDAQ: OSIS is a publicly traded technology company founded in 1987 and headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company designs, develops and manufactures advanced security and inspection systems, optoelectronic devices and medical imaging equipment. Over its history, OSI Systems has grown its product offerings through internal research and development as well as strategic acquisitions, expanding its capabilities in mission-critical sensing and inspection technologies.

OSI Systems operates three primary business segments.

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