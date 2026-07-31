Waverly Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,786 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after selling 13,046 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Lab by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RKLB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $73.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. KGI Securities raised Rocket Lab from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.29.

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,450,023.54. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 334,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,365,830. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 over the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: New iQPS contract: Rocket Lab secured an agreement with Japan’s iQPS for three dedicated Electron launches to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, strengthening Rocket Lab’s launch backlog and supporting demand for its small-launch services. Rocket Lab Secures Multi-Launch Deal with iQPS for Three Dedicated Missions

Rocket Lab secured an agreement with Japan’s iQPS for three dedicated Electron launches to deploy synthetic-aperture radar satellites. It is iQPS’s third multi-launch Electron booking in less than a year, strengthening Rocket Lab’s launch backlog and supporting demand for its small-launch services. Positive Sentiment: Government and long-term growth catalysts: Investor attention is also focused on Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force award for at least 12 missile-defense test missions, progress toward the Neutron rocket and potential analyst price-target upside. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, exceeding estimates, indicating strong operating momentum. Should You Buy Rocket Lab Stock After It Just Won Its Largest Launch Contract in History?

Investor attention is also focused on Rocket Lab’s record $266 million U.S. Space Force award for at least 12 missile-defense test missions, progress toward the Neutron rocket and potential analyst price-target upside. The company’s first-quarter revenue rose 63% year over year to about $200 million, exceeding estimates, indicating strong operating momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Oversold rebound: Coverage characterized the recent move as a bounce after a sharp sell-off, with shares near technical support and oversold levels. This may attract short-term traders, but it does not by itself change Rocket Lab’s underlying earnings outlook.

Coverage characterized the recent move as a bounce after a sharp sell-off, with shares near technical support and oversold levels. This may attract short-term traders, but it does not by itself change Rocket Lab’s underlying earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and valuation concerns: Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin near 27%, while substantial spending on Neutron could keep near-term cash burn elevated. Government contract revenue will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately offsetting development costs. Space sector repricing and Rocket Lab fundamentals

Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with a negative net margin near 27%, while substantial spending on Neutron could keep near-term cash burn elevated. Government contract revenue will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately offsetting development costs. Negative Sentiment: Sector and insider-selling pressure: The repricing of high-growth aerospace stocks, including SpaceX, has reduced investor appetite for loss-making space companies. Separately, reported open-market insider activity showed 106 sales and no purchases over six months, including significant sales by executives, which may weigh on sentiment.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.57 and a twelve month high of $151.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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