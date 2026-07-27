Waverly Advisors LLC Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,787 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $15,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

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Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength.

Analysts at JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, TD Cowen, and Evercore ISI reiterated bullish views and lifted price targets, signaling confidence in GE Vernova’s long-term growth and backlog strength. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly.

Multiple reports highlighted robust demand tied to AI data centers, electrification, and grid expansion, with backlog cited around $176 billion and orders still growing rapidly. Positive Sentiment: Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Revenue Growth & Margin Expansion Aid GEV's Q2: More Upside Ahead?

Q2 revenue growth and improved 2026 guidance suggest the core business is still expanding, even as investors focus on the earnings miss. Neutral Sentiment: Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental.

Trading-oriented coverage said GEV briefly showed bullish order-flow signals and hit an intraday high, which may have helped offset some of the post-earnings weakness, but this looks more technical than fundamental. Negative Sentiment: GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. GE Vernova misses core profit estimates as Wind weakness persists

GE Vernova missed core profit estimates and wind weakness persisted, which is the main reason the stock has been sliding despite otherwise strong demand metrics. Negative Sentiment: Several articles noted the stock fell sharply after earnings as investors focused on the EPS miss rather than the strong order book, suggesting near-term volatility may continue.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $1,013.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $530.16 and a 12 month high of $1,195.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,034.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $923.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.79 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 23.03%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEV shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,206.00 to $1,298.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,300.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $1,302.00 to $1,330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,133.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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