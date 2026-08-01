Waverly Advisors LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. $RYAM

Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,258 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Waverly Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Rayonier Advanced Materials as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 342,135 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 155,902 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 422,927 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 92,942 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at $1,203,000. Caxton Associates LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 72,160 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 44,982 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company's stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.85. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $8.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 32.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $319.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $302.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Rayonier Advanced Materials from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RYAM

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc is a publicly traded specialty bioproducts company focused on the production of high-purity cellulose and engineered wood products. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company operates a network of manufacturing facilities across North America, New Zealand and Europe. Its cellulose specialties business produces dissolving pulps and high-purity fibers that serve a range of end markets, including food and beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals and textiles.

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