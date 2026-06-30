Wayfair Inc. $W Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W - Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,378 shares of the company's stock after selling 145,291 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Wayfair were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 29.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,023 shares of the company's stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,084 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company's stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 393.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Wayfair

In other news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total transaction of $345,790.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,024,496.02. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven Conine sold 7,139 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $560,768.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 429,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,703,684.15. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,790 shares of company stock valued at $18,959,021. 18.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of -40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.82 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Wayfair News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wayfair this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $125.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on W

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc NYSE: W is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company's portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

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