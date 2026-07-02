WD Rutherford LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. $NET

WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,434 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,742 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC's holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 105.6% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 55.4% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cloudflare Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $246.41 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $276.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.34. The firm has a market cap of $87.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -985.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 247.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $639.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $620.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cloudflare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.190-1.200 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a "sell" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $241.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NET

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total value of $11,749,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 293 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.92, for a total value of $74,105.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,795.60. This represents a 0.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 566,112 shares of company stock valued at $121,310,716 over the last 90 days. 10.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc is a global web infrastructure and security company that provides a suite of services designed to improve the performance, reliability and security of internet properties. Its core offerings include a content delivery network (CDN), distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, managed DNS, and a web application firewall (WAF). Cloudflare also provides tools for bot management, SSL/TLS, load balancing and rate limiting to help organizations maintain uptime and protect web applications from attack.

In addition to traditional edge and security services, Cloudflare has expanded into edge computing and developer platforms.

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