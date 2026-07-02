WD Rutherford LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

WD Rutherford LLC reduced its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 10,712 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $33,972,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 315.7% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,054,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $489,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 81.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,845,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $677,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $173.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average of $197.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.66 and a twelve month high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 19.47%. T-Mobile US's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is 43.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,623,713.30. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,261,920. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

See Also

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