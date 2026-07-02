WD Rutherford LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,466 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,004,686 shares of the company's stock worth $415,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,415 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 357.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,957,491 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,437,776 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,509,780,000 after buying an additional 1,514,865 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,605 shares of the company's stock valued at $286,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,084,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $684,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,279 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $132.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $141.38.

View Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.3%

AEP opened at $135.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The company's 50-day moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average is $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.72 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 16.29%.American Electric Power's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.120-6.420 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. American Electric Power's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.80%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power NASDAQ: AEP is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

Further Reading

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