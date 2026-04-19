Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Invests $5.44 Million in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,599 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.4% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $469.21 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $479.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.84 and a 1-year high of $603.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Intuitive Surgical

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 421 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total value of $208,378.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,438.64. This trade represents a 50.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $645.00 to $575.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $644.00 to $653.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $598.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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